Deputies searching for teen missing since Tuesday

CENTERVILLE, Mich. — Deputies with the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office are asking for your help finding Abby Nicole Pitcher— a 16-year-old who was last seen at the Department of Health and Human Services office in Centerville on January 2.

Abby is 5’3” tall, white, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was wearing a red hoodie and dark skinny blue jeans when she was last seen and may be heading to either Three Rivers or White Pigeon.

If you see her, please call the St. Joseph County Central Dispatch at 269-467-4195.