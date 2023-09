WHITE PIGEON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies request the public’s help in locating a larceny suspect out of White Pigeon Township over the weekend.

The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office (SJCSO) says cordless power tools were stolen from a parked car near a business in the 17000 block of US-12 Saturday night.

Those with knowledge of the incident are encouraged to connect with investigators by calling 269-467-9045.

