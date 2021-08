STURGIS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies need help identifying the driver of a blue sportbike in St. Joseph County.

The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department is asking for information regarding a blue sportbike involved in an incident on Fawn River Road in Sturgis Township around 10 a.m. Friday.

It’s unclear what happened during the incident.

St. Joseph County Sheriff's Department

If you have any information that could help police identify the driver, call Deputy Mark Mellinger at (269) 467-9045 ext. 315.