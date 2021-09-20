Watch
NewsLocal NewsSouth MISt. Joseph

Actions

Deputies looking for stolen logs in St. Joseph County

items.[0].image.alt
file photo
St. Joseph County
Posted at 11:38 AM, Sep 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-20 11:38:29-04

NOTTAWA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an incident involving “several” stolen logs from Nottawa Township.

They were taken between Sept. 11-13, according to a news release Monday.

Several hickory logs were taken from a wooded area on Walterspaugh Road near Butler.

Deputies say they were between eight to 10 feet long with a diameter of two to three feet and were spray painted with orange lines.

Anyone with information about this case may contact Deputy Mark Mellinger at 269-467-9045 ext. 315.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning News local promo side box

Morning News