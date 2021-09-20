Deputies looking for stolen logs in St. Joseph County

NOTTAWA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an incident involving “several” stolen logs from Nottawa Township.

They were taken between Sept. 11-13, according to a news release Monday.

Several hickory logs were taken from a wooded area on Walterspaugh Road near Butler.

Deputies say they were between eight to 10 feet long with a diameter of two to three feet and were spray painted with orange lines.

Anyone with information about this case may contact Deputy Mark Mellinger at 269-467-9045 ext. 315.