Deputies: Centreville man strips naked after crashing vehicle in Colon

COLON, Mich. — A Centreville man is in custody following a chase that ended with property damage in Colon on Friday.

The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office says the 38-year-old left the scene of a crash that resulted in property damage in Centreville.

A chase with the suspect ensued on M-86 through Colon Township.

We’re told the suspect dealt property damage and almost hit other cars during the pursuit before crashing into private property in Colon.

Deputies tell us the suspect then stepped out of the vehicle and took off all his clothes.

The man reportedly complied with authorities’ verbal commands until he hit a deputy in the face.

A brief struggle ensued, and the man was subsequently arrested, the sheriff’s office says.

We’re told the suspect was taken to St. Joseph County Jail after a medical evaluation at Sturgis Hospital.

The man faces charges related to fleeing and eluding; assaulting an officer; resisting and obstruction; driving on a suspended license; and indecent exposure.

