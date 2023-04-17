Coldwater man killed in St. Joseph County crash

COLON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Coldwater man is dead after crashing into another vehicle in St. Joseph County over the weekend.

The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a crash on Colon Road, just east of Bennett Road, in Colon Township around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Deputies say a vehicle driven by 67-year-old Willie Kosachuk, was heading westbound on Colon Road when he crossed the center line and crashed into an eastbound vehicle.

Kosachuk died at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle was transported to the hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation, but deputies say alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the deadly crash,

