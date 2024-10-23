Child escapes, woman critical after Sturgis house fire

STURGIS, Mich. — Firefighters in Sturgis rescued a woman from a house fire, but she is in critical condition after being found being revived with CPR.

She was trapped in a home on Center Ave along with a child when the fire broke out.

Police thought the pair was on the second floor and pushed their way in there, but — faced with thick smoke and heavy heat— couldn't find them.

When fire crews arrived, they found the child had made it out on their own. The woman wasn't found until responders were able to get into the first floor.

She was unresponsive but regained consciousness while being flown to the hospital.

The woman is listed in critical condition.

From the time of the 911 call to when CPR was administered was 10 minutes, thanks to coordination efforts between St. Joseph County Central Dispatch, Sturgis Department of Public Safety, and Tri-Township Fire Department, say officials.

Investigators are working to find the cause of the fire, but say the home sustained heavy damage throughout.

The report was made public on the Sturgis Department of Public Safety social media page.

