Barn with 26 boats inside a total loss after $2.8M fire at St. Joe County Fairgrounds

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. — A barn fire resulted in $2.8 million in damages at the St. Joseph County Fairgrounds over the weekend.

The fire broke out Saturday at barn 42, according to the Centreville Fire Department (CFD).

Firefighters say they spotted flames stemming from the middle of the roof when they arrived. Weather caused the fire to spread rapidly, engulfing the entire barn and preventing crews from executing an interior attack.

We’re told firefighters tried to put out the fire from the air but were unable to contain the blaze. The barn is considered a total loss. Nearby buildings received minor damage.

The fire is believed to have started by a power line that shorted out and arced, igniting the rooftop.

“The amount of damage is devastating,” the department writes. “We have put an approximate loss value of $2.8 million to include the building and the contents.”

Firefighters say 26 boats were inside the barn at the time of the fire.

CFD credits dispatchers, victim services, county fair board members and fire departments from Fabius Park, Mendon, Colon, Burr Oak and Tri Township for their assistance.

