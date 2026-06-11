American Axle workers reach tentative contract agreement in Three Rivers

THREE RIVERS, Mich. — After 10 days on the picket line, American Axle workers in Three Rivers are celebrating what union leaders call a major step forward in contract negotiations.

UAW Local 2093 leaders announced they have reached a tentative agreement with the company, though the proposed contract still must be ratified by union members before workers return to the job.

The strike involves nearly 1,000 workers at the Three Rivers facility and has centered on issues including wages, health care costs and work-life balance.

Union leaders say the proposed agreement includes wage increases, additional vacation time, more paid holidays and health care costs that would remain capped for the life of the contract.

“This is the contract that we've been fighting for and been long overdue for the last 18 years,” said Josh Jager, bargaining chairman for UAW Local 2093.

Jager said workers have reacted positively to the proposed agreement and are eager to review the full details before voting.

“Everybody's been extremely positive,” Jager said. “They're all overwhelmed with the success that we have proposed, and they're ready to get back to work.”

For Kelly Ivins, who has worked at American Axle for 33 years, the tentative agreement represents progress after years of concessions.

“I think it's a good thing everybody's getting a raise, and finally the people that started before 2008 are finally getting back what we lost in 2008,” Ivins said. “We were the ones that were lost in the shuffle since 2008 and we're finally getting something back.”

Ivins said workers were fighting for more than just higher pay.

“Because people are getting a fair wage, a livable wage, instead of having to work seven days a week in order to take your family out to dinner or go to a movie,” she said.

Mark Hicks, a 41-year employee, said the agreement could help improve quality of life for current and future workers.

“I'm ecstatic about it because it gives these other younger people a chance to live a life,” Hicks said. “It's just a giant step. It's the best contract I've ever seen being there for 41 years.”

Hicks said he hopes the proposed contract will allow workers to spend more time with their families and worry less about making ends meet.

“A better life,” Hicks said. “You don't have to worry about the bills as much. You could take a vacation with your family for a change.”

Work-life balance was also a major issue during negotiations.

JP Jimenez said workers have spent years dealing with mandatory overtime and unpredictable schedules.

“They had us in critical status, forcing people to work Saturday and Sunday,” Jimenez said. “Life is different when you know you have a weekend off.”

Union leaders plan to present the full contract details to members before a ratification vote expected this weekend. If approved, workers could return to the plant as early as Monday morning. If members reject the agreement, the strike would continue while negotiators return to the bargaining table.

FOX 17 reached out to American Axle for comment on the tentative agreement but had not received a response as of publication.

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