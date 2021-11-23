70-year-old Three Rivers resident critically injured in Lockport Township crash

LOCKPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 70-year-old Three Rivers resident is in critical condition following a two-vehicle crash in St. Joseph County Tuesday morning.

The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office tells us the crash happened on M-86 near Neaman Road in Lockport Township.

Deputies say the 70-year-old was driving west on M-86 in a Honda Accord when the driver collided into the rear of a stopped Ford F-150.

The Honda vehicle then left the right side of the road and overturned after it struck a mound, according to the sheriff’s office.

We’re told the Honda driver was taken to the hospital to be treated for critical injuries. The other driver was unharmed.

Authorities say all seat belts were worn and alcohol is not a suspected factor in the crash.

