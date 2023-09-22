66-year-old man dies in Constantine Township fire

CONSTANTINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man has died after a house fire in Constantine Township Thursday night.

The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office (SJCSO) says the fire broke out in the 13000 block of Riverside Drive before 10:15 p.m.

We’re told deputies arrived to find the home fully involved. Neighbors were instructed to evacuate as a precaution due to power lines and the fire’s proximity to nearby propane tanks.

The sheriff’s office says a 66-year-old man was taken out of the home. He was pronounced dead soon after.

What caused the fire is not yet known.

SJCSO credits Michigan State Police, the White Pigeon Police Department, LifeCare Ambulance, and fire departments from Constantine and White Pigeon for their assistance.

