47-year-old motorcyclist dies in St. Joseph crash

FLORENCE TWP., Mich. — A 47-year-old man died today from injuries suffered from a crash this afternoon in St. Joseph Couny.

First responders with the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Department arrived to the scene of Lutz Road and Dickinson Road in Florence Township around 2:30 p.m. for a crash involving a pickup truck and a motorcycle.

Investigations show that the pickup truck was heading southbound on Lutz Road and attempting to turn on Dickinson Road with the motorcycle right behind him.

The driver of the pickup truck changed the direction of the turn and a collision happened as the motorcycle tried to pass the truck.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 47-yearold Sturgis man, died in the crash after being thrown off his motorcycle, as it went off the southwest corner of the intersection and struck a power pole.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 17-year-old male teenager from Burr Oak, suffered no injuries from the crash. A passenger in the pickup truck suffered a minor injury.

Drugs, alcohol and speed to not appear to be factors in the crash. The driver of the motorcycle was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

This crash is currently under investigation by the sheriff's department.

