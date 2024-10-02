3 guns, $90K in stolen property seized during Flowerfield drug bust

FLOWERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man was arrested after a Flowerfield Township drug bust yielded $90,000 in stolen goods last week.

Deputies executed a search warrant in the 1500 block of North Street on Saturday, Sept. 28, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office (SJCSO).

We’re told an undisclosed amount of methamphetamines was seized, as were three guns and $90,000 of what investigators believe to be stolen property.

The suspect, described as a 43-year-old man, was arrested and lodged at the St. Joseph County Jail.

SJCSO says a handful of businesses have been notified as they work to return the stolen items.

