$3.39 million winning lottery ticket bought in Sturgis

LANSING, Mich. — A lucky Michigan Lottery player is holding a winning ticket worth $3.39 million that was bought in Sturgis.

The Michigan Lottery said one ticket matched the winning Lotto 47 numbers drawn Wednesday.

The winning numbers are 04-06-11-17-23-31.

The Michigan Lottery says the winning ticket was bought at the Meijer gas station on Centerville Road in Sturgis.

The lucky player will need to contact the Lottery’s Player Relations division at 844-887-6836, option 2 to set up an appointment to claim their prize.

Lotto 47 lottery winners have one year from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.

According to the Michigan Lottery, this is the third time the Lotto 47 jackpot has been won this year.

Previously, the Lotto 47 jackpot was won:

• Jan. 19, 2022 – $1.43 million jackpot won at the Shell gas station, located at 3950 East 10 Mile Road in Warren.

• Feb. 9, 2022 – $1.25 million jackpot won at Big Star Market, located at G5237 Detroit Street in Flint.

