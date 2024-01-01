2 in custody after 100 mph chase through St. Joseph County ends in Indiana

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. — Two people are in custody after a vehicle led authorities on a high-speed chase through St. Joseph County over the weekend.

Deputies tried to pull over a vehicle for a speeding violation Saturday morning near Fawn River Road and Balk Road when the driver took off, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office (SJCSO).

We’re told the vehicle topped 100 mph before it was pulled over in Indiana.

SJCSO says the suspects, a 53-year-old Sturgis man and 48-year-old Three Rivers woman, were arrested for drug charges. The Three Rivers woman also had an outstanding warrant. Additional charges are pending against the Sturgis man for fleeing and eluding.

Deputies credit the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office and the LaGrange City Police Department for their assistance.

