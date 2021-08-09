2 arrested after deputies chase vehicle throughout Fabius Twp.

FABIUS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people were arrested in connection to a police chase over the weekend along with narcotics charges in St. Joseph County.

The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office says it happened about 10:40 p.m. Saturday on Null Road near Pulver Road in Fabius Township, where deputies tried to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation.

The driver did not stop, instead leading deputies and a Three Rivers police officer on a pursuit throughout Fabius Township.

It included driving through the yard of a home on Pleasant View Road and crashing into a Three Rivers Police Department patrol vehicle before taking off again.

Eventually, the driver lost control of the vehicle as it turned off Day Road onto Dutch Settlement Road.

Deputies took the driver, a 37-year-old man from Three Rivers, into custody, along with the passenger, a 26-year-old Vicksburg woman.

Both were lodged at the St. Joseph County Jail for narcotics violations.

The man also faces charges related to the vehicle pursuit and outstanding warrants.