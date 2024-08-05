18-year-old dies after crashing with pickup in Sturgis

STURGIS, Mich. — An 18-year-old man is dead after a crash in Sturgis Saturday morning.

Officers arrived at Nottawa Street and Bogen Road before 9:45 a.m., according to the Sturgis Department of Public Safety (SDPS).

We’re told a passenger vehicle pulled into the path of a pickup while traveling east on Bogen. The 18-year-old driver in the former vehicle died of his injuries.

Four people from Indiana were inside the pickup truck during the crash, public safety officials say. They were all hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Alcohol is not a suspected factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

SDPS credits the Tri-Township Fire Department, LifeCare Ambulance and the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance.

