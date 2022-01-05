116 grams of meth, drug paraphernalia seized in Lockport Township

LOCKPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A woman from Three Rivers is in custody after authorities seized methamphetamines from her vehicle in St. Joseph County Tuesday night.

The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office says deputies conducted a traffic stop on the 32-year-old woman’s car near Fisher Lake Road on Haines Road in Lockport Township for a handful of traffic violations.

We’re told 116 grams of meth along with drug paraphernalia and $1,810 were found inside the car.

Deputies say the woman was taken to the St. Joseph County Jail for meth possession with intent to deliver, resisting and obstruction, fleeing and eluding, destroying evidence, and owning a police scanner while committing a crime.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube