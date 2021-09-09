1 arrested after weekslong investigation into thefts in St. Joseph County

NOTTAWA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Three weeks of investigations have led to an arrest in connection to multiple thefts from vehicles and garages in Nottawa Township.

The thefts were reported to the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 24.

Kalamazoo County deputies ultimately arrested the person believed to be involved.

Authorities did not release the individual’s name.

Agencies involved in the investigation included the Sturgis Police Department, Branch County Sheriff’s Office, Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office, Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and the St. Joseph County Sheriff Dive Rescue Team.

The investigation continues and will be submitted to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office.