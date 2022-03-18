St. Joseph Twp. police looking for armed home invasion suspects

ST. JOSEPH TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police are looking for several people who broke into a St. Joseph Township home, held a person at gunpoint and stole a car.

The St. Joseph Township Police Department says officers were called to the area of Miami and Cayuga after someone reported several subjects in hooded sweatshirts wandering around the area.

According to the department, officers responded to an alarm at a nearby home and discovered someone had tried to enter the home. Officers searched the area and found a second home that someone had attempted to enter. Neither attempt to gain entry was successful.

Police say about an hour after the first call came in, officers were called to a home on Elm Terrace for an armed home invasion.

St. Joseph Township police say several people entered the home and held a person at gunpoint.

According to police, the group stole a vehicle from the home.

The St. Joseph Township Police Department posted a video of the suspects on its Facebook page.

If you have any information that could help police in their investigation, call the St. Joseph Township Police Department at (269) 429-6890.

