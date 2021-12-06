St. Joseph police investigating two suspicious deaths

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. — St. Joseph police are investigating the suspicious deaths of an ex-husband and wife.

Police say they were called to a home for a report that two people were dead inside.

Police say they identified the couple as ex-husband and wife, both in their 70s. According to police, the two had been deceased for an unknown amount of time.

The brother of the woman also lives at the home and was taken into custody for failing to report the deaths.

Police say an autopsy is being performed to figure out how the two died.

The investigation is ongoing.