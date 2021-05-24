St. Joseph Harbor emergency dredging to begin in June

DETROIT, Mich. — Emergency dredging of St. Joseph Harbor will begin in early June.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says the emergency dredging will expedite the process to restore critical navigation.

During this year’s annual channel survey, the Corp of Engineers says they identified a shoal restricting the channel depth.

According to the Corp of Engineers, the restriction was as little as 13 feet below low water datum in some areas, which effectively closed the inner harbor to commercial navigation.

Great Lakes Dock & Materials L.L.C., headquartered in Muskegon, received the $442,000 contract to dredge about 11,500 cubic yards of material from St. Joseph Harbor.

The contractor will place the dredged material at the Southwest Michigan Regional Airport where it can be made available for beneficial use.

Dredging is expected to be completed by June 21.

You can check out the latest condition surveys of the area to be dredged online.

