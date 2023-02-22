South Haven firefighters put down fire after hours-long response

SOUTH HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — South Haven firefighters were on the scene of a "fully engulfed" garage fire for hours on Wednesday afternoon.

Just before 2:00 on Wednesday, firefighters with South Haven Area Emergency Services were called to a property in South Haven Township, in the area of 72nd Street and 14th Avenue.

An attached garage was completely engulfed in flames by the time firefighters arrived on scene, authorities say.

South Haven Area Emergency Services

Firefighters worked for three hours at the property, managing to limit the damages to the residence.

However, the fire did damage the residence extensively, according to firefighters.

No injuries were reported.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire.

NOTE: due to an ice storm on Wednesday, South Haven Area Emergency Services has at the time of publication responded to 20 calls, including the fire, several rollover crashes on I-96, and medical calls.