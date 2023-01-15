Sheriff: Dowagiac driver hurt after car crashes into Mill Pond

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Cass County Sheriff says one man is in the hospital after his truck crashed through a guardrail and into a nearby pond.

Deputies were sent to a crash scene on Sunday morning around 8:00, hearing reports of a single-vehicle accident on Dutch Settlement east of M-62.

There, deputies say an 81-year-old Dowagiac man had been driving west on Dutch Settlement, when his vehicle veered off the roadway.

The truck hit a guardrail, deputies say, before crashing into a tree. Then, the truck continued into Mill Pond.

Deputies say the Dowagiac driver was taken to the hospital for his injuries. However, deputies did not comment on the severity of the injuries.

Dowagiac Fire Department, Wayne Township Fire Deartment, and Pride Care Ambulance all assisted at the scene.

The driver was wearing a seat-belt, and deputies add that drugs and alcohol are not suspected factors in the crash.