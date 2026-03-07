Sheriff: 12-year-old killed near Edwardsburg in Friday night storm

EDWARDSBURG, Mich. — The Cass County Sheriff's Office has identified one of the four people killed in Friday's storm system.

They say 12-year-old Silas Anderson died following the tornado near Edwardsburg.

The Sheriff's Office says around 3:15 p.m. they got a call saying a family could not find their son. This was around the same time and area of reports of the tornado near Conrad Rd. north of US 12.

When first responders arrived, the boy had been found and his parents were performing first aid. He was taken to the hospital where he passed away surrounded by family.

The Sheriff is asking to respect the privacy of the family as they handle the tragedy.

