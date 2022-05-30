Six injured, one dead after Benton Harbor shooting

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — Early this morning, the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety received reports of gunfire near Ajay's Lounge, a bar on Pipestone St.

Upon arrival, officers said that a large crowd had gathered in the area, around the businesses of Ajay's Lounge and A&D Liquor Store.

Officials confirmed that seven people were found injured, struck by gunfire. The victims were all taken to a nearby hospital.

However, officials also discovered one death at the scene. A male victim, identified as Marlon Tyre Bowman, died of gunshot wounds to the chest.

Shell casings of various calibers were scattered around the area, say officials.

This case is still under investigation, and the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety is offering a $2000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest of suspects.

