Serenity Village bringing hospice house to Hastings

HASTINGS, Mich. — Serenity Village announced its $2.7 million fundraising campaign, Time to Build, in an effort to create a hospice house.

The hospice house will be in Barry County and feature six beds.

“I can’t think of a more worthwhile project than helping to provide end of life care to families who are struggling with a dying family member” said Anton, “There are a number of good hospice providers in our region and we look forward to partnering with them, but now we’ll have a hospice facility for the first time in our own community.” “Families won’t have to travel anymore for this important service.”

Serenity Village leaders have been working on the campaign since 2015 to establish an end-of-life facility in Hastings. According to Serenity Village the closest end-of-life facility for Barry County residents is nearly one hour drive.

Al and Pam Jarvis donated provided east of Hastings for construction of the hospice house and two anonymous donors gave initial startup funds to organize the effort to bring Serenity Village to Hastings.

More than $2,300,000 was raised in May of 202 equating to more than 85% of the total $2.7 million campaign goal.

“If you want to join us in bringing Serenity Village to Hastings, please visit our web site: www.serenitybc.org.” said Thomas DeVault, Executive Director. “We have many ways to give and we are excited to move quickly to our construction phase.” Construction is anticipated to begin in early 2023.