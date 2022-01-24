Remains found inside Berrien County mobile home following fire

BERRIEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Fire crews found human remains inside a mobile home that caught fire Saturday.

The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office says neighbors called 911 around 9:35 p.m. to report a mobile home was on fire and that an elderly man lived at the home.

The mobile home fire happened at River Springs Estates on Old US 31 Highway in Berrien Township.

The sheriff’s office says police units weren’t able to enter the home when they arrived at the scene because of flames and heavy smoke.

Fire crews were able to put out the flames, and the burnt remains of an individual were found inside the home.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

The sheriff’s office says an autopsy is being conducted to positively identify the deceased and determine a cause of death.