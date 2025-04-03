‘Our communities are in good hands’: Beacon Health System purchases Ascension

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — An Indiana-based healthcare system will soon acquire Ascension.

Beacon Health System (BHS) announced Thursday it has entered an agreement to purchase and operate the southwest Michigan healthcare system. If the proper approvals are given, the deal would close sometime this summer.

We’re told BHS will acquire Ascension’s 4 hospitals, 35 outpatient facilities and an ambulatory surgery clinic when the agreement takes effect. That includes Ascension Borgess Hospital, Ascension Borgess-Pipp Hospital, Scension Borgess-Lee Hospital and Ascension Borgess Allegan Hospital.

BHS tells FOX 17 Michigan is an ideal place to expand their medical services, adding the state offers better Medicaid reimbursement than Indiana.

“Michigan is a very supportive state for medicine, the delivery of healthcare,” says BHS CEO Craig Gruber. “The Michigan Legislature has done a really good job with their policies for healthcare.”

Physicians, team members and consumers should witness a smooth transition as the agreement proceeds, according to BHS. Patients will keep receiving the quality care they expect with little to no disruption to services.

“As a regional provider, Beacon Health System is positioned to serve patients through an integrated care delivery system to ensure that southwest Michigan has access to sustainable, quality health care long into the future,” says Ascension Michigan Chief Operating Officer Scott Cihak. “After an in-depth review, we found that our organizations are well-aligned culturally, which will streamline the integration process. Our communities are in good hands.”

