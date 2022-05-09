Watch
Man killed in Benton Harbor hit and run crash, police looking for driver

(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 10:22 AM, May 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-09 10:22:42-04

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety needs your help finding the driver of a deadly hit and run crash.

Officers say it happened Friday after 11:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Pipestone Street near Milton in Benton Harbor.

When officers arrived, they found Gary Elsner’s body.

The Department of Public Safety is now looking for the driver of a black SUV.

Officers are also trying to identify the vehicle using parts that were left at the scene.

If you saw this crash or have any information, contact the tipline at 269-927-0293 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-342-STOP (7867).

You can also submit a tip via the TIP411 app.

