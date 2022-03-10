K-9 finds suspect hiding behind dumpster in Berrien County

ST. JOSEPH TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man accused of firing a bullet into the air during an argument is in custody after a K-9 unit found him hiding behind a dumpster in Berrien County.

Officers from the St. Joseph Township Police Department say they responded to a call of shots being fired on Grant St.

Before officers arrived, they were told that a man had fired a single round into the air during an argument before running away from the scene towards Niles Road.

According to the police department, officers set up a perimeter just north of Oakridge Drive and K-9 Otto and his handler Trooper Jared Orban were called in to help with the search.

Police say K-9 Otto found the suspect hiding behind a dumpster at a local business on Niles Road.

The police department says Otto also found the suspect’s handgun hidden in a large woodpile.

The man was taken into custody without incident and lodged at the Berrien County Jail.