Illinois 3-year-old drowns in Cass County lake

CASS COUNTY, Mich. — A 3-year-old boy from Illinois drowned Friday afternoon in Indian Lake.

The Cass County Sheriff's Department announced at midday Saturday that at 3:32 p.m. Friday, deputies responded to a report of a near-drowning at a family's lake house on Indian Lake in Silver Creek Township. Upon arriving at the scene, deputies discovered that a relative had pulled Elijah Rosegren, 3, of Hinsdale, Ill., out of the water and attempted CPR. First responders also attempted to revive the boy unsuccessfully.

Rosegren was transported to Borgess Lee Hospital in Dowagiac where he was pronounced dead.

Deputies said no foul play was involved.

The Southwestern Michigan Community Ambulance Service (SMCAS), Indian Lake Fire Department, Pokagon Band Tribal Police and Michigan State Police assisted the Cass County Sheriff's Department at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation by the Cass County Sheriff's Department.

