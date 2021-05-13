Former Sturgis police chief pleads guilty in drunk driving case

LANSING, Mich. — A former Sturgis police chief will spend time on probation after pleading guilty in a drunk driving case.

Michigan Attorney General says Geoffrey Smith pleaded guilty to driving while impaired Wednesday morning in Calhoun County.

According to the attorney general’s office, the former Sturgis police chief admitted to driving his car while having a blood alcohol level of .17 or high on Aug. 15, 2020.

RELATED: Former Sturgis police chief charged with drunken driving

Smith will serve 12 months probation which includes in-home alcohol monitoring for the first 90 days. He will also have to pay restitution, but that amount has yet to be determined.

The attorney general’s office says Smith can petition for early release from probation after six months.

“Law enforcement must be held to a high standard. I recognize Mr. Smith’s acceptance of responsibility in this case and subsequent accountability for his actions,” Nessel said.

