England teen accused of trying to blackmail Branch County 11-year-old into sending explicit photos

SHERWOOD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 17-year-old boy from England is accused of trying to blackmail an 11-year-old Brand County child into sending him inappropriate photos on Snapchat.

Michigan State Police say the investigation started when troopers were called to a home in Sherman Township for a report of an 11-year-old child who accidentally sent an inappropriate photo to another person on Snapchat.

Troopers say the suspect was claiming to be a 15-year-old girl.

According to troopers, the suspect then tried to blackmail the child into sending more photos. The child told their parents, who then contacted Michigan State Police.

MSP says troopers obtained a court order for the suspect’s Snapchat account. Troopers say the account yielded hundreds of previously unknown photo and video files, some of which were of sexually abusive material involving underage children other than the original victim.

Troopers say evidence indicated the suspect was located in England.

According to MSP, troopers then contacted the England attaché at the National Children Center for Missing and Exploited Children and worked with the Department of Homeland Security to transfer evidence to investigators in England.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested in England on January 20.

Troopers say the case is still under investigation