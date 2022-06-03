Emergency crews pull driver from vehicle after rollover in Christina Creek

CALVIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A crash sent one woman to the hospital after her vehicle flipped into a creek.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says it happened just before 4 p.m. Friday on Brownsville Street in Calvin Township.

Deputies say a 70-year-old woman from Benton Harbor veered off the road and hit the guardrail for Christina Creek.

Her vehicle flipped several times before landing upright in the water.

Cass County Sheriff's Office

Emergency crews pulled the woman from her vehicle and took her to the hospital.

The sheriff’s office says she was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

