THREE RIVERS, Mich. — Michigan State Police Southwest Enforcement Team (SWET) arrested nine people at a “drug house” in St. Joseph County.

SWET searched a home on 8th Street in Three Rivers and found meth, heroin and a weapon inside.

State police say those people now face a slew of charges, including some for outstanding warrants.

Investigators say the drug house likely will be condemned by Three Rivers Code Enforcement.

