Detectives seize drugs, arrest five at Benton Twp. “drug house”

BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Southwest Enforcement (SWET) west team says detectives arrested five people after finding crystal meth, mushrooms and suspected LSD at a Berrien County drug house.

SWET detectives teamed up with Michigan State Police for two traffic stops Monday.

Detectives say the stops happened when suspected drug dealers left a “known drug house” in the 1400 block of St. James Street in Benton Township.

They say they found enough evidence during the traffic stops to get a search warrant for the home.

While searching the home, detectives found 13 ounces of crystal meth, psilocybin mushrooms, suspected LSD, other evidence of drug trafficking and a short barrel AR-style rifle with the serial number removed.

SWET arrested five people: a 36-year-old man, a 39-year-old man, a 42-year-old woman, a 19-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman who are all from Benton Township.

They all face a slew of various charges, including possession with intent to deliver, maintaining a drug house and felony firearm.

