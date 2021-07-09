Deadly crash on I-94 in Berrien County causes traffic backup

BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Traffic is backed up for miles on I-94 in Berrien County due to a deadly crash involving a semi-truck.

Michigan State Police say the crash happened Friday afternoon on EB I-94 near the I-196 interchange in Benton Township.

MSP report traffic is backed up for miles on both sides of the freeway and asks drivers to seek an alternate route to avoid backups.

Details about the deadly crash are limited, but we know a semi-truck was involved.

MSP troopers and deputies from Berrien and Van Buren counties are on scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new details are confirmed.

