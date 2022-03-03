Crystal meth and cocaine seized in Berrien County

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan State Police troopers arrested two people after witnessing them sell methamphetamine. On March 2, 2022, troopers seized 1.2 pounds of crystal meth, 21 grams of crack cocaine, and 14 grams of powder cocaine.

Detectives stopped a car after witnessing the occupants, one 39-year-old Mishawaka man and one 31-year-old Mishawaka woman, sell methamphetamine to an individual.

After the two were detained SWET detectives, MSP Niles troopers, and the Cass County Drug Enforcement Team (CDET) members then executed a search warrant of a stash house the two were using in Howard Township.

Further investigation revealed five additional people conspiring to distribute drugs between Berrien & Cass County, Michigan and St. Joseph County, Indiana.

In total authorities seized 1.2 pounds of crystal meth, 21 grams of crack cocaine, and 14 grams of powder cocaine.

The two suspects were arrested and lodged in Berrien County jail for felony drug charges including the delivery of methamphetamine. Authorities report additional drug charges are being pursued against the two and other suspects.