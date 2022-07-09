Cass County motorcycle rider hurt in crash with truck

CASS COUNTY, Mich. — A motorcyclist was injured when he collided with a truck Saturday morning.

At 10:53 a.m. Saturday, the Cass County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash with injuries on U.S. 12 at Bell Road in Milton Township. The investigation revealed that Alexander Ulrickson, 27, of Niles was riding a motorcycle eastbound on the highway when a truck driven by Douglas Sarratore, 50, of Niles made a left turn from Bell Road onto the highway in front of Ulrickson.

Ulrickson was unable to avoid the truck and the two collided.

Ulrickson was transported to Lakeland Niles Hospital where no condition report was available later Sunday.

He was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

Assisting agencies included the Southwestern Michigan Community Ambulance Service ambulance, the Niles Township Fire Department and the Michigan State Police Niles Post.

The crash remains under investigation by the Cass County Sheriff's Office.

