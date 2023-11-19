Cass County crash & fire injure teenage driver

CASS COUNTY, Mich. — A teenager was injured when the car he was driving struck a tree and burned Sunday morning.

At 5:19 a.m. Sunday, the Cass County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash with injuries at the intersection of Lewis Lake Road and Hodgson Street in Porter Township. The investigation revealed that Caiden Adams, 19, of Colon was southbound on Lewis Lake when he lost control of his vehicle, which hit a tree and then caught fire.

Adams was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident. Deputies said alcohol and drugs are suspected to be factors in the collision.

Adams sustained non-life-threatening injures and was transported to to South Bend (Ind.) Memorial Hospital where no condition report was available later Sunday.

Deputies were assisted at the scene by Newberg Fire-EMS and the Southwestern Michigan Community Ambulance Services.

The incident remains under investigation by the Cass County Sheriff's Office.

