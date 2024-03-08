Watch Now
Vigil held for Quincy students with mysterious symptoms

Quincy Community Schools building during bus drop off
Posted at 7:34 PM, Mar 07, 2024
QUINCY, Mich. — Reports of tremors, nosebleeds and other peculiar symptoms came from one small school district just east of Coldwater, 10 miles from the Indiana border.

People in the community of Quincy, Michigan, gathered Thursday night at a prayer vigil for sick children reported at Quincy Community Schools. Symptoms are reportedly neurological in nature but it's unclear how many children are affected.

The school district has fully cooperated with the local health department as they look into possible environmental concerns in the school buildings. No such issues were found, but the community is still on edge.

“I know a family personally. Their daughter is in the hospital with symptoms. That’s how I know, “ explains concerned citizen Sandy Hicks. “We want some awareness. We’re praying for the children, the school, the staff. We just want people to know and to pray for these children.”

Again, the local health department has found no issues with the school building at this time, despite it being a reported commonality among the sick.

