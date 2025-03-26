Unhoused man facing charges after Coldwater man bitten in face

COLDWATER, Mich. — A man experiencing homelessness is facing charges for allegedly biting a Coldwater man’s face Tuesday night.

Officers responded to the area of Clay and Chicago streets Tuesday night following reports of a man standing in the middle of the road, according to Coldwater Public Safety (CPS).

We’re told officers found an agitated 38-year-old Calhoun County man who had bloody hands. They began speaking to the man when a separate call informed them the suspect had reportedly assaulted someone.

CPS says the victim had been driving along Chicago Street when the suspect obstructed his vehicle by standing in the road, without letting him pass. The suspect assaulted the victim after the latter exited the vehicle, authorities say. The victim was bitten in the face.

The department adds windows had been broken nearby before the assault happened.

CPS tells FOX 17 the suspect was arrested and is facing felony charges.

The incident is still under investigation. CPS credits Michigan State Police for their assistance.

Those with knowledge related to the incident are encouraged to connect with investigators by calling 517-278-4525.

