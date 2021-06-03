Troopers discover stolen vehicle, suspected meth during Branch Co. traffic stop

MARSHALL, Mich. — Troopers on patrol have detained two people for driving a stolen vehicle and potentially hiding drugs, according to Michigan State Police (MSP).

We're told a 39-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman were stopped for an equipment violation. Investigation from patrol revealed the car was reported stolen, MSP says.

Authorities say the license plate on the car was improper, the trailer it was pulling did not have a valid registration and the VIN number had been painted over.

Found inside of the car were power and hand tools, scrap metal, Suzuki motorcycle parts, vehicle speakers and amplifier, and a pair of night-vision goggles, all of which are expected to have been stolen, MSP reports.

We're told the driver was arrested and lodged in Branch County Jail while the passenger was released.

