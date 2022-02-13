Watch
Suspect in custody for burglary at country club in Coldwater

Michigan State Police
The Michigan State Police investigate Sunday's country club burglary.
Posted at 2:05 PM, Feb 13, 2022
COLDWATER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police have a man in custody for a country club burglary early Sunday.

On Sunday morning the Michigan State Police responded to an alarm at the Coldwater Country Club in Coldwater Township of Branch County. Upon arriving at the scene, troopers discovered signs of forced entry.

They obtained video footage that provided a description of a man entering the building. An MSP Canine was called in to assist troopers with searching the building and tracking suspects who may have fled from the scene. The dog team tracked the suspect to the area of River Road and Burch Road.

A witness then approached troopers and told them that a man had flagged the motorist down in the area where troopers were searching and asked for a ride to the Coldwater Shell Station at U.S. 12 and Western Avenue. Troopers responded there, found a man matching the description and took him into custody.

The was discovered to be in possession of stolen items that were taken from the Coldwater Country Club. Troopers arrested the man and he is being held at the Branch County Jail pending arraignment in court.

The incident remains under investigation by the Michigan State Police.

