State troopers investigating string of larcenies in Branch County

Posted at 3:40 PM, Feb 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-28 15:40:00-05

NOBLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — State troopers are requesting the public’s assistance in locating the suspects involved in a string of larcenies in Noble Township.

Michigan State Police says the larcenies occurred from Feb. 22 to Feb. 27 in the 1200 block of Sielkens Road.

We’re told many items were taken from a property there, including a John Deere mower, woodworking tools, lawn equipment and scrap metal.

MSP has provided us with photos of what they say are two suspect vehicles and a man who may be involved in the thefts. See the image viewer above for more.

