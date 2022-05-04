State police investigating Branch County theft

MATTESON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police troopers say that a larceny report was received and investigated in the 1000 block of Colon Road in Branch County.

The larceny is believed to have occurred between February 1st and April 10th, according to a recent release from the Michigan State Police.

A metal wheelbarrow, an orange generator, a metal wagon chassis, scrap metal from a decommissioned Dodge truck, a wood lathe, metal roofing sheets, and two washing machines were among the stolen items, the release says.

This investigation is ongoing.

Michigan State Police encourages anyone with information to contact the Michigan State Police Marshall Post at 269-558-0500.