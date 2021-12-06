Power outage affecting 25% of Union City customers

UNION CITY, Mich. — Union City is experiencing an issue with an electrical circuit Monday, affecting 25% of electricity customers.

Officials say the circuit is showing a ground fault, which means there is an issue on the circuit causing it to fault out. However, crews haven’t been able to find the exact area and don’t see any obvious issue.

Crews have been turning on sections of the circuit and parts of it are back up and running.

They’ll continue moving further away and throwing on new sections until the circuit blows again, helping them find the area of the problem.

Village officials say this was likely the same issue that caused an outage a few weeks ago, during which time the underlying issue didn’t get addressed.

Customers on the circuit’s line can expect to see their power come back on or off again as crews work to diagnose and permanently fix the issue. This could take a few hours, especially for those further down the line.

Those closer to the substation could see their power come back on and largely stay on, officials said.