Police: 2 Coldwater residents found dead in camper

COLDWATER, Mich. — Police are investigating after they say two people were found dead inside a camper in Coldwater Monday evening.

The bodies of 54-year-old Larry Wheeler and 40-year-old Kari Close were found in the 400 block of Race Street after the report came in at around 6:20 p.m., according to the Coldwater Police Department (CPD).

We’re told a family member called police after one of the victims didn’t make it to work earlier in the day.

The investigation is pending autopsy results but police acknowledge temperatures reached a high of 7 degrees Fahrenheit.

CPD credits LifeCare Ambulance and the Coldwater Fire Department for their assistance.

Those with knowledge related to the case are encouraged to connect with investigators at 517-278-4525.

Police remind Coldwater residents that a warming shelter is available at the Coach Eby Youth and Family Center. Call them at 517-278-3052 for more information.

