MSP investigates string of larcenies in Branch County

BETHEL TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Troopers are investigating a series of break-ins in Branch County over the last couple of months.

Michigan State Police (MSP) says thefts have occurred multiple times between August and October near Rierson and Kosmerick roads in Bethel Township.

We’re told electronics, tools and a catalytic converter are among the items stolen from the area.

MSP describes a man and woman riding a four-wheeler as persons of interest allegedly spotted nearby when the reported larcenies took place.

Those with information in the case are urged to connect with troopers by calling 269-558-0500.

