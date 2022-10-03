Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSouth MIBranch

Actions

MSP investigates string of larcenies in Branch County

MSP 09172022
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 17
The Michigan State Police are investigating Saturday's hit-and-run crash in Mason County.
MSP 09172022
Posted at 11:21 AM, Oct 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-03 11:21:56-04

BETHEL TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Troopers are investigating a series of break-ins in Branch County over the last couple of months.

Michigan State Police (MSP) says thefts have occurred multiple times between August and October near Rierson and Kosmerick roads in Bethel Township.

We’re told electronics, tools and a catalytic converter are among the items stolen from the area.

MSP describes a man and woman riding a four-wheeler as persons of interest allegedly spotted nearby when the reported larcenies took place.

Those with information in the case are urged to connect with troopers by calling 269-558-0500.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Right_Rail_Promo_Unfiltered_960x720.png

FOX 17 Unfiltered